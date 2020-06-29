Sign up
Photo 1939
0629 - Tower Bridge
My images taken on a Panasonic bridge camera in 2011 just do not cut it technically by today's standard, so it looks like I will have to take the catamaran trip on the Thames again when our lock down ends.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier.
1
Bits and Pieces
DMC-FZ8
8th May 2011 12:28pm
