0629 - Tower Bridge by bob65
0629 - Tower Bridge

My images taken on a Panasonic bridge camera in 2011 just do not cut it technically by today's standard, so it looks like I will have to take the catamaran trip on the Thames again when our lock down ends.
29th June 2020 29th Jun 20

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
