Photo 1996
0825 - If only my weather at home was like this
I currently in Suffolk staying in the campervan but the rain and wind are so bad I will probably go home early
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
Canon PowerShot G11
Taken
26th December 2011 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jill Browning
ace
Mine too. I have had rain for a week now.
August 25th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Very blustery here on the south coast. Intermittent rain. Hope that the weather settles for you.
August 25th, 2020
