Previous
Next
1228 - Chapter House Steps, Well Cathedral by bob65
Photo 2121

1228 - Chapter House Steps, Well Cathedral

Sadly because of Covid restrictions this was the only view I could get as the steps were closed.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise