Photo 2283
0613 - Watt's Chapel
A great place to visit for lovers of the Arts and Crafts movement. I've been meaning to go back since my visit in 2019, just wish I had brought my tripod so that I could use a lower ISO and smaller aperture.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
2788
photos
96
followers
33
following
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th June 2021 11:29am
joeyM
ace
❤️
June 13th, 2021
