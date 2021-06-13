Previous
0613 - Watt's Chapel by bob65
0613 - Watt's Chapel

A great place to visit for lovers of the Arts and Crafts movement. I've been meaning to go back since my visit in 2019, just wish I had brought my tripod so that I could use a lower ISO and smaller aperture.
Bob Zwolinsky

joeyM ace
❤️
June 13th, 2021  
