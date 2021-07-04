Sign up
Photo 2308
0704 - Glass Angel Wing (Ely Cathedral)
The glass sculpture is a pair of wings, but a rope barrier made in unrealistic to capture both of them.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
5th July 2021 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
