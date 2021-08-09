Previous
Next
0809 - Playing with solarisation by bob65
Photo 2344

0809 - Playing with solarisation

Needs either a lot of spot removal or a cleaner flower to start with
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
642% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice in b/w !
August 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise