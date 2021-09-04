Sign up
Photo 2370
0904 - From the high walkway, Tower Bridge
I always wanted to do the high walkway as a kid, and although it's now been open to the public for a long time, I only got around to doing it today.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Pieces
Tags
wwyd206
