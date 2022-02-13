Previous
Next
0213 - Ticket office Porto railway station by bob65
Photo 2532

0213 - Ticket office Porto railway station

The tiles in the railway station are so ornate they are a tourist attraction in their own right.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise