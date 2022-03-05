Previous
0305 - Jenca by bob65
Photo 2552

0305 - Jenca

I wasn't supposed to be this near to this landmark, but my road was blocked, something to do with a bull. Having cycled up some steep road to get hear I eventually ended up back at the road block. Somehow I eventually go back on course.
5th March 2022

Bob Zwolinsky

@bob65
Peter Dulis ace
interesting place
March 5th, 2022  
