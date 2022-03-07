Sign up
Photo 2554
0307 - Cicutat de les Arts i de les Ciencies, Valencia.
A cold, wet and overcast day, but if you like modern architecture and architectural abstract, this place is pretty close paradise. I need to come back for a long weekend.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
3059
photos
96
followers
30
following
699% complete
View this month »
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
7th March 2022 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
very cool
March 7th, 2022
