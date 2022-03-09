Previous
Science and Arts Park, Valencia by bob65
Photo 2556

Science and Arts Park, Valencia

Although I took a few pictures on my bike ride today and the scenery was stunning, it did not lead to great landscape images, so one from a few days ago.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Bob Zwolinsky

@bob65
Leli ace
Another super shot. instant fav. Modern architecture can be beautiful!
March 9th, 2022  
