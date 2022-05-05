Previous
Next
0505 - Facade of Palau Guell by bob65
Photo 2613

0505 - Facade of Palau Guell

The palace is in a very narrow street, so very difficult to get a meaningful image of the decoration above street level.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise