Photo 2648
0609 - Lovers with a distraction
Distracted lover.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
17th February 2022 11:14am
Privacy
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb capture so much detail ! fav
June 9th, 2022
