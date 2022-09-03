Sign up
Photo 2734
0903 - Córdoba Cathedral
The arches were built when it was originally a mosque and are typical of the Moorish architecture of that time.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
1
1
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier.
3239
photos
87
followers
31
following
Call me Joe
ace
Beautiful arches and columns ⭐️❤️
September 3rd, 2022
