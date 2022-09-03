Previous
Next
0903 - Córdoba Cathedral by bob65
Photo 2734

0903 - Córdoba Cathedral

The arches were built when it was originally a mosque and are typical of the Moorish architecture of that time.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Beautiful arches and columns ⭐️❤️
September 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise