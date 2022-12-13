Previous
1213 - Wickham Common by bob65
1213 - Wickham Common

13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Bob Zwolinsky

Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Susan Wakely ace
A very nice wintery scene.
December 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great composition and a really sharp focus - a lovely b/w with the inviting open gate! fav
December 13th, 2022  
Dianne
I love this image.
December 13th, 2022  
