Photo 2904
0220 - The hill above Moncofa
The blossom has come out in the few days I have been here.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
2904
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
Canon PowerShot S110
Taken
21st February 2023 1:55pm
Dawn
ace
Lovely terraced landscape
February 21st, 2023
