Photo 2912
0228 - The coastline at Javea (Xabia)
Spain has many dialects of Spanis, with Castilian the most common, in this area Valenciano is commonly spoken, hence the same place often has two names. No easy for us tourists.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
2
2
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Pieces
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th February 2023 1:10pm
Privacy
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fabulous in all ways ! fav
February 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely scene.
February 28th, 2023
