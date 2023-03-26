Sign up
Photo 2938
0326 - 067
Not a picture I expected to create at a visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. It needs to be seen on black to appreciate the dark tones.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
@bob65
Having completed my objective of taking an publishing a picture every day for a year, I decided to make life a bit easier. As a...
Photo Details
Corinne C
ace
A nice low key. I agree it is best on black :-)
March 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Yes it is enhanced by seeing on black background. What does it represent?
March 26th, 2023
