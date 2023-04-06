Previous
0406 - Organ pipes, Church at Speyer by bob65
Photo 2949

0406 - Organ pipes, Church at Speyer

6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Bob Zwolinsky

ace
@bob65
Peter Dulis
Kind of abstract looking :)
April 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a wonderful capture rather moody ! fav
April 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
What great pipes.
April 6th, 2023  
