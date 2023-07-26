Previous
0726 - The Baths at Spa, Belgium by bob65
0726 - The Baths at Spa, Belgium

Currently undergoing restoration.
Bob Zwolinsky

Susan Wakely ace
A nice looking building.
July 26th, 2023  
