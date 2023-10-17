Previous
An apple a day by bobbic
4 / 365

An apple a day

Another beautiful day in rural Indiana.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
1% complete

