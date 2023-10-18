Previous
Ornamental Kale by bobbic
Ornamental Kale

Natures beauty.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
Diana ace
I love how you filled the frame with this beauty, lovely colours and droplets.
October 18th, 2023  
