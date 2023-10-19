Previous
Red by bobbic
6 / 365

Red

One of the last roses of the season on a really dark and rainy day.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
1% complete

Photo Details

