Raindrops and clouds by bobbic
7 / 365

Raindrops and clouds

Looking through my sunroof on a dark and cloudy day. I though, why not? Iphone13
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
1% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous rain drops.
October 20th, 2023  
