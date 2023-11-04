Sign up
22 / 365
IMG_3406 copy
A new bridge over the lake in my town. This one has more room underneath than the old one did so that boats can pass through.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
1
1
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
24
photos
16
followers
43
following
6% complete
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
16
17
18
19
20
2
21
22
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
bridge
,
fall
,
lake
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely bridge, lovely composition and colours.
November 4th, 2023
