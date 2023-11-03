Previous
Foot Bridge by bobbic
21 / 365

Foot Bridge

Suspension foot bridge. One of two bridges connecting a small island in a lagoon to the main land in Lake Michigan. Patterson Island.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Bobbi C

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the shapes and colours.
November 3rd, 2023  
