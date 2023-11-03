Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Foot Bridge
Suspension foot bridge. One of two bridges connecting a small island in a lagoon to the main land in Lake Michigan. Patterson Island.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
1
1
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography.
23
photos
16
followers
43
following
5% complete
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
15
16
17
18
19
20
2
21
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
michigan
,
bridge
,
lake
,
island
,
lagoon
,
dunes
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love the shapes and colours.
November 3rd, 2023
