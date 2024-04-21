Previous
Spring by bobbic
191 / 365

Spring

It's almost here. This is what it looks like in Northwest Indiana. In a just few short days many of the trees will be full of leaves. I love this time of year!
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Bobbi C

Agnes ace
Beautiful the blue water
April 21st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely promise of a blossom filled tree
April 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A wonderful sight..
April 21st, 2024  
