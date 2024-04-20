Previous
Woodland Phlox by bobbic
Woodland Phlox

The nice thing about spring and summer are the wildflowers that I see when I am out walking in the woods. I just love to find them.
Bobbi C

Mags ace
Wildflowers are the best! Beautiful find and capture.
April 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
April 21st, 2024  
