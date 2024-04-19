Sign up
House finch
Outside my window today. I am sorry for the lack of participation the past few days. I will have time this evening to sit down and get caught up.
19th April 2024
Bobbi C
@bobbic
Corinne C
ace
Such a cute pic
April 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture with the new leaves.
April 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Sooo lovely
April 19th, 2024
