Previous
Patterson Island Lagoon by bobbic
20 / 365

Patterson Island Lagoon

A Japanese bridge. It's one of two foot bridges that connect a tiny island in a small lagoon so that you can walk across. It's surrounded by sand dunes and is a lovely place to walk.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
sounds and looks idyllic
November 2nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise