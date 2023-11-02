Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Patterson Island Lagoon
A Japanese bridge. It's one of two foot bridges that connect a tiny island in a small lagoon so that you can walk across. It's surrounded by sand dunes and is a lovely place to walk.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
2
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
21
photos
14
followers
40
following
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
bridge
,
island
,
lagoon
,
dunes
,
lake michigan
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
sounds and looks idyllic
November 2nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image
November 2nd, 2023
