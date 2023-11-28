Previous
Geese by bobbic
Geese

There's no shortage of geese anywhere near me, especially this time of year.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Bobbi C

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Agnes ace
Wonderful picture
November 28th, 2023  
