Previous
58 / 365
Rest stop
This is a new rest stop on a highway in my area. It's really beautiful. There are posts all the way around with local history written on them.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
0
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Beverley
ace
Great pov - lovely colours
Brilliant idea to share & rest too
December 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool buffalo sculptures too.
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So nice for a rest stop!
December 10th, 2023
