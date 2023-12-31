Sign up
79 / 365
Squirrel
Just filling in with some oldies to fill the days that I was sick with covid.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun pic. He ate a little too much!
January 14th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
So sorry to hear about your covid diagnosis - this is sweet, he's all fluffed up
January 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Oooo so cute perfect! - gorgeous photo
Hope your feeling better, take it slowly and recover
January 14th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a cute pose...it looks like he might be thinking "more birdfood please"! :)
January 14th, 2024
