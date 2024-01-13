Previous
Goldfinch by bobbic
Goldfinch

A goldfinch with his winter plumage.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
Lovely close up and detail, such a beautiful bird. Love the grain in the beak.
January 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful colors and details!
January 13th, 2024  
Raymond Brettschneider ace
Loving this closeup!
January 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a clear image! Fav!
January 13th, 2024  
