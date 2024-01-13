Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
81 / 365
Goldfinch
A goldfinch with his winter plumage.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
83
photos
39
followers
56
following
22% complete
View this month »
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
goldfinch
Diana
ace
Lovely close up and detail, such a beautiful bird. Love the grain in the beak.
January 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful colors and details!
January 13th, 2024
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Loving this closeup!
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a clear image! Fav!
January 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close