Blue jay
They are around everywhere but I rarely see them at my feeders. Glad I saw this one.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
bird
jay
blue jay
Diana
So am I, such a wonderful capture of this puffed up beauty with its lovely plumage detail! I love the simplicity, wonderful light and the way it is looking at you. Beautifully composed and captured Bobbi :-)
January 19th, 2024
Mags
Beautiful capture!
January 19th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
I agree with what Diana and Mags have said- this is wonderful!
January 19th, 2024
