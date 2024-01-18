Previous
Pineskin by bobbic
97 / 365

Pineskin

He really puffed himself up in the extreme artic temperatures.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a pretty image. He's very fluffy!
January 18th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much! The fluffy bird, the sunlight on him and the branches!
January 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Love everything about this photo
January 18th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
I love how the sunlight highlights his ruffled feathers. Very pretty photo!
January 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Outstanding closeup!
January 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
How absolutely gorgeous, love the detail and light.
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
