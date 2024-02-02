Previous
Robin by bobbic
112 / 365

Robin

In the past you would only see these robins in the winter. Over the last few years people have been spotting them more and more. This is the earliest I've ever seen one.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
