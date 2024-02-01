Previous
Mute Swans by bobbic
Mute Swans

A pair of swans in an open spot on the ice. The were dipping there heads in pulling up and eating vegetation.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Bobbi C

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Barb ace
So very pretty!
February 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful graceful creatures.
February 1st, 2024  
