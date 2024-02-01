Sign up
Mute Swans
A pair of swans in an open spot on the ice. The were dipping there heads in pulling up and eating vegetation.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
swans
Barb
ace
So very pretty!
February 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful graceful creatures.
February 1st, 2024
