110 / 365
Bluejay
I was out bird watching for bigger and better birds but this little fellow ended up being the star of the show.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
bird
,
bluejay
Jeff Mahoney
ace
What a delightful sight! This blue jay's vibrant plumage is perfectly contrasted by the rustic charm of the tree. The peanut adds a playful touch, reminding us of the simple joys nature provides.
January 31st, 2024
