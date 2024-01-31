Previous
Bluejay by bobbic
110 / 365

Bluejay

I was out bird watching for bigger and better birds but this little fellow ended up being the star of the show.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeff Mahoney ace
What a delightful sight! This blue jay's vibrant plumage is perfectly contrasted by the rustic charm of the tree. The peanut adds a playful touch, reminding us of the simple joys nature provides.
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise