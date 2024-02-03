Sign up
Red tailed hawk
I went out yesterday to a new place and was lucky enough to find this big hawk to photograph. I saw a smaller hawk as well but was not quick enough to get a shot. There was also a eagles nest but no eagles in sight at the time.
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Bobbi C
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
hawk
Diana
ace
How fabulous, so perfectly posing between the branches!
February 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture of this awesome bird of prey.
February 3rd, 2024
