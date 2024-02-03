Previous
Red tailed hawk by bobbic
113 / 365

Red tailed hawk

I went out yesterday to a new place and was lucky enough to find this big hawk to photograph. I saw a smaller hawk as well but was not quick enough to get a shot. There was also a eagles nest but no eagles in sight at the time.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous, so perfectly posing between the branches!
February 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous capture of this awesome bird of prey.
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise