Cardinal by bobbic
Cardinal

I have quite a few of them visiting my feeders in the winter.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
How fabulous, this one is not amused that you are taking his photo! Lovely shot and detail.
February 5th, 2024  
