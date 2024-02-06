Sign up
Red Shoulder Hawk
There were two of them calling back and fourth. It was a cloudy day. I had to hike up the exposure to get the bird so the sky is completely blown out but I like it.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
hawk
