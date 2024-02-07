Previous
Eastern bluebird by bobbic
Eastern bluebird

Not super common in my area but here there were three!
7th February 2024

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
such a lovely capture with wonderful detail, they sure are beautiful birds.
February 7th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
February 7th, 2024  
