Come on mom! by bobbic
121 / 365

Come on mom!

My old boy. He gave us a scare with some health issues recently but he still wants to go for walks and go out play.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
33% complete

Agnes ace
Hé is cute
February 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
He's handsome fella! Hope he's okay now.
February 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
That's great
February 11th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
So cute!
February 11th, 2024  
