121 / 365
Come on mom!
My old boy. He gave us a scare with some health issues recently but he still wants to go for walks and go out play.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
dog
,
german
,
shepherd
,
gsd
Agnes
ace
Hé is cute
February 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
He's handsome fella! Hope he's okay now.
February 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That's great
February 11th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
So cute!
February 11th, 2024
