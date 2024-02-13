Previous
Great Blue Heron by bobbic
Great Blue Heron

Waiting patiently for his supper.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Christine Sztukowski
He looks very cold
February 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 13th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture, albeit so cold looking.
February 13th, 2024  
