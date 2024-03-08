Previous
Downy woodpecker. by bobbic
147 / 365

Downy woodpecker.

I love these little birds. They are so striking.
Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
I love this wonderful shot of yours, such fabulous plumage detail of this beautiful bird.
March 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Shows the top of his head very well.
March 8th, 2024  
