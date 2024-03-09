Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
Turkey Vulture
Not a great shot but I just wanted to share. They are quite the sight. We chased him around with the car and I shot out the window at quite a distance.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Bobbi C
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
vulture
,
turkey
Mags
ace
Great shot! We have a lot of the black-faced vultures around here.
March 9th, 2024
