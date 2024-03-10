Previous
Northern Flicker by bobbic
149 / 365

Northern Flicker

Though not rare, I only see them in the woods. One of the bigger, louder woodpeckers.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
