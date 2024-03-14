Sign up
153 / 365
Friends
A surprise friend. I was just random shooting in wait for something better than a silly goose. I did not know the turtle was there. There were actually several of the on the surrounding logs.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
turtle
goose
Diana
A stunning capture with wonderful reflections, what a lovely surprise.
March 14th, 2024
