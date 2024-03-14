Previous
Friends by bobbic
153 / 365

Friends

A surprise friend. I was just random shooting in wait for something better than a silly goose. I did not know the turtle was there. There were actually several of the on the surrounding logs.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture with wonderful reflections, what a lovely surprise.
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise