Kildeer by bobbic
154 / 365

Kildeer

These little bird run all over the gravel and they nest there as well. They are fun to watch,
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Bobbi C

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Mags ace
Beautiful closeup capture! Great focus on the face.
March 15th, 2024  
